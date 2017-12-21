Patriots Injury Report: Running Backs Banged Up Before Matchup With Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have five running backs on their 53-man roster; three of them currently are listed on the injury report.

The Patriots are banged up at the position as they get ready to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Rex Burkhead hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t be back on the field until the playoffs. James White, the team’s third-down back, and Brandon Bolden, a core special-teamer and offensive depth option, also are dealing with injuries.

That leaves Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee as the team’s only fully healthy running backs.

Here’s Thursday’s injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Brandon Bolden (groin)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB James White (ankle)

