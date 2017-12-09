Red Sox React To Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Trade With Impassioned Tweet

The American League East suddenly has become a lot more interesting.

The New York Yankees sent shockwaves around the baseball world Saturday when they reportedly acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees, who were one game away from reaching the World Series this past season, now pose an extremely formidable lineup with the likes of Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. The Bronx Bombers likely will be the favorites to win the AL East in 2018, but their most staunch division foe clearly is excited for the season ahead.

Hours after the Stanton news broke, the Boston Red Sox took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the current state of the AL East.

Rivalry 🔥🔥🔥 — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 9, 2017

It’s been quite some time since the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has been this exciting. Both teams are led by an impressive core of star young players, and each club has a legitimate chance of representing the AL in the World Series, not just in 2018, but likely for years to come.

Boston has won the AL East division crown in three of the past six seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, while New York hasn’t championed the division since 2012. And as the Sox hinted at in their latest tweet, the battle for AL East supremacy will be as fierce as ever in the upcoming campaign.

