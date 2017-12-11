Seahawks’ Quinton Jefferson Tries To Fight Jaguars Fans In Ugly Scene

The Seattle Seahawks still haven’t learned to lose with class.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars leading by six with under a minute to play, the Jags elected to take a knee and cement their Week 14 win.
But the Seahawks didn’t want to go quietly.
First defensive end Michael Bennett dove at the center’s legs, which incited a kerfluffle that saw Sheldon Richardson get ejected for throwing a punch.
Then on the next play, defensive end Quinton Jefferson was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
And as he was jogging off the field, things really went off the rails.
A Jaguars fan chose to toss a Gatorade bottle in Jefferson’s direction, prompting the defensive end to try and have a word with the fans. As security was trying to de-escalate the situation, another fan fired a drink at Jefferson, and that caused the Seahawks lineman to try and climb into the stands to confront the fans.
Watch the scene below:
It’s a good thing security was there to stop Richardson or else there could have been another Malice at the Palace incident.
In all fairness to Jefferson, fans think because they buy a ticket it gives them the right to say and do whatever they want, and that kind of behavior is unacceptable.
