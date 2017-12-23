Tiger Woods Will Be His Own Swing Coach After Dropping Chris Como

You’ve got to bet on yourself, and that’s exactly what Tiger Woods is doing.

The 41-year-old golfer will no longer work with his swing coach Chris Como, and will instead become his own swing coach, according to ESPN.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own,” Woods said. “I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

It certainly is a bold move, but at this juncture, there’s no question in the ability that he has, it now is just a matter of getting his swing back in order and working past the physical kinks of his surgically-repaired back.

Woods is attempting to make his return to golf after four back surgeries. And as the ESPN report notes, he is using the time to try to find his own way without a coach while he sees what his body can handle and what feels best.

Even though it’s a leap of faith in some senses, with the experience he has and the slew of injuries he’s faced, it may be best for him to try and figure things out on his own this time around.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.