Why Rob Gronkowski’s Suspension Didn’t Sit Well With Larry Fitzgerald

Support for Rob Gronkowski came from a surprising source Monday night: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

In an interview with Westwood One Radio, Fitzgerald said he did not agree with the one-game suspension Gronkowski received for his late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“I don’t particularly like the suspension,” Fitzgerald said, as transcribed by ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss. “I don’t like when the actions of one player affects his team. Taking him off the field for a complete game is going to really hurt the Patriots. I thought he definitely should have been fined heavily. Those kind of plays really don’t have a place in our game. I think the NFL has done a great job of emphasizing that over the last few years. I don’t agree with the one-game suspension, though.”

Gronkowski, who apologized to White after the game, reportedly is appealing his punishment. If it stands, he’ll miss next Monday’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also weighed in on the tight end’s suspension Monday night, expressing his support for his longtime teammate.

“It’s an emotional game, and the emotions got the best of Rob,” Brady said on Westwood One. “I’m disappointed that he won’t be out there with us on Monday night. I think he’s appealing it, but we’ll see how that goes. I support Rob. I love Rob. He’s been such a great supporter of mine. He knows I’m always here for him.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images