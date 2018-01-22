Alex Guerrero Congratulates Tom Brady From Patriots’ Locker Room After Win

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

If Instagram is any indication, Tom Brady’s relationship with his personal trainer is stronger than ever.

Shortly after the New England Patriots’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, posted a photo of he and the 40-year-old quarterback celebrating together in the team’s Gillette Stadium locker room.

Guerrero, who has been Brady’s close friend and personal trainer for several years and co-founded the TB12 Sports Therapy Center with the QB, congratulated Brady in his caption for “continu(ing) to exemplify what it means to be a #TB12PeakPerformer.”

Guerrero doesn’t post to social media often — Sunday’s Instagram post was his fifth ever and first since Oct. 1 — and it’s worth noting the context here: A report surfaced in December that head coach Bill Belichick had revoked Guerrero’s sideline access, banned him from traveling on team planes and barred him from treating any player other than Brady on Gillette Stadium’s premises.

It appears Guerrero still is allowed inside New England’s locker room, though, and his bond with Brady seemingly is unbroken despite his rumored tensions with the team.