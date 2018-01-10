Dining Playbook: Best of: Bar Pizza

When it comes to Bar Pizza, Fowler House has all of your favorites lined up. Bar Pizza is different than regular pizza. It’s typically thin crusted, crispy, and is large enough to share but also small enough you could have one all to yourself. In this clip, we’re showing you a couple of the best places to get bar pizza.

