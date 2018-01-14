Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson Tweet Support Of Luke Walton Amid Distractions

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images.

It’s not time for Luke Walton to put his house on the market quite yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach has had to contend with quite the slew of distractions this season, from Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar saying Walton has lost the team, to the most recent rumor of the Lakers having interest in canning Walton and hiring David Fizdale if it meant they could sign LeBron James during the offseason.

But while the distractions have been circling, the Lakers actually have strung together four straight wins, and that doesn’t appear to be lost on a couple of the Lakers’ highest-ranking executives.

CEO and co-owner Jeanie Buss, as well as team president Magic Johnson both tweeted their support of Walton within a little more than a day of each other.

So proud of my @Lakers players and Coach Walton for winning their 4th game in a row against the Mavericks. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2018

Coach Luke Walton has the @Lakers playing some of their best basketball of the season right now. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2018

Sure, the Lakers are 15-27, but dumping Walton would not be too wise, especially given his proven coaching track record when he took over as interim head coach for the Golden State Warriors during the 2015-16 season with Steve Kerr out.