LeBron James Gets Testy With Reporters After Cavs’ Humiliating Loss

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were left searching for answers Monday night when they were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-99.

James tallied a career-worst plus/minus at minus-39 during the game, but when a reporter tried to ask King James about that stat after the loss, the star forward wasn’t having it.

LeBron doesn't give a damn about his plus/minus pic.twitter.com/oflVzdNkg4 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2018

“I don’t care about no damn plus-minus,” James said. “I’ve won a game and had a bad plus-minus before, so what does that matter? I don’t give a damn about no damn plus-minus.”

Of course, James’ teammates didn’t exactly help his cause in the loss. Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith missed their first 18 shots and Thomas was ejected for a violent clothesline on Andrew Wiggins.

Cleveland now has lost five of its past seven games and looks like a team in search of an identity.