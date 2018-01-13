NBA Rumors: Clippers Offered Blake Griffin-Karl-Anthony Towns Trade To Wolves

Photo via Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers recently had the stones to propose what would be the mother of all blockbuster trades.

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, but the Clips aren’t waiting till Feb. 8. to become aggressive. The team recently offered star forward Blake Griffin to the Minnesota Timberwolves for do-everything big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Basketball Insiders Michael Scott reported Friday, citing sources.

Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers proposed a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves involving forward Blake Griffin and center Karl-Anthony Towns. Full story coming on @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 13, 2018

Talk about coming in hot.

The Wolves reportedly weren’t interested in the Griffin for Towns trade.

“The trade proposal didn’t advance past an exploratory call from the Clippers as Minnesota declined,” Scotto wrote, citing sources. “Minnesota views Towns, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, as a franchise-caliber player and a vital piece of the future who is not for sale at this time.”

Hey, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, right?