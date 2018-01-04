NFL Rumors: Here’s When Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia Will Interview For Coaching Jobs

Photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images

The massive winter storm that hit New England on Thursday altered Josh McDaniels’ interview schedule.

Instead of meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday about their head-coaching vacancy, as originally reported, the Patriots offensive coordinator instead sat down with them Wednesday night, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels, who also is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, is one of three Patriots assistant coaches currently being considered for head-coaching jobs, along with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions) and linebackers coach Brian Flores (Cardinals).

Here’s a rough schedule of those interviews, as reported by Rapoport:

The Patriots, who held their final practice of the week on Thursday, will be off through the weekend as eight fellow playoff teams square off in the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds. As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, New England will play its first postseason game next Saturday night at Gillette Stadium against the lower-seeded of the conference’s two wild-card winners.