NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Set For Second Interview With Colts

All signs continue to point toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

McDaniels, who’s still serving as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator as they prepare for their Super Bowl LII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, will meet with Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard on Friday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, citing sources.

As Pelissero notes, a deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl, but the second interview should offer the organization an opportunity to get a head-start on its offseason planning. The Colts reportedly aren’t talking to any other head-coaching candidates, either, so it would take something unforeseen for Indianapolis to hire someone other than McDaniels.

