Patriots Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Playoff Game Online

The New England Patriots’ quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions begins Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady and Co. will being their title defense in an AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans, who shocked NFL fans last week by beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Patriots finished the regular season 13-3 and enter the postseason as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But they better not sleep on the Titans who, despite finishing the regular season 9-7, have enough talent on both sides of the ball to give the Pats a good game.

Here’s how to watch Titans-Patriots online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS All Access