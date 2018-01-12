Paul Pierce Claims Kevin Durant Is Most Dynamic Scorer In NBA History

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant became the fifth player in NBA history Wednesday to reach 20,000 points before the age of 30.

And the feat implored Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce’s to dub him the most dynamic scorer in the history of the league.

Pierce believes that because of the 7-footer’s ability to shoot from any area on the court while playing like a guard despite his height, puts him in an elite class above others. Durant is the second youngest player to reach the tally, behind LeBron James, but immediately ahead of Kobe Bryant by 19 days.

The Truth made the assertion on ESPN’s postgame coverage Wednesday, and doubled down on it Thursday on “The Jump.”

Take a listen:

In some senses, Pierce’s comments should not be taken lightly, given the very public feud between Pierce and Durant over the former’s chastising of the latter’s move to Golden State. He doesn’t have much reason to just pump Durant’s tires for no reason.

Durant is averaging 26.3 points per game this season, and has a career 27.2 PPG.