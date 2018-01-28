NFL

Pro Bowl 2018 Live Stream: Watch NFL’s All-Star Game Online

by on Sun, Jan 28, 2018 at 12:30PM
2018 Pro Bowl

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Super Bowl LII still is a week away, but fans still can get their football fix Sunday.

The NFL’s best players will battle it out in 2018 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Just like last year’s contest, the Pro Bowl will pit the AFC against the NFC, but this time, the contest will begin a little earlier: Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET instead of in the usual prime time slot.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Pro Bowl online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN and Fubo.TV

