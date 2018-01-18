Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Looks Totally Different With New Haircut

Boston Red Sox fans are used to seeing Andrew Benintendi’s hair flowing outside his hat or helmet.
But — for the time being, at least — those days are over.
The Red Sox outfielder was back in New England on Thursday, and he arrived sporting a new, cleaner look. Check out this photo of Benintendi’s new haircut:
He definitely looks like a completely different person.
Here are a couple more angles:
Pretty fresh, Benny.
Now, is it possible Benintendi grows his hair back out before next season? Absolutely.
But for now, it appears like the Red Sox’s outfield dances will look a bit different in 2018.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP