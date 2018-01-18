Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Looks Totally Different With New Haircut

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox fans are used to seeing Andrew Benintendi’s hair flowing outside his hat or helmet.

But — for the time being, at least — those days are over.

The Red Sox outfielder was back in New England on Thursday, and he arrived sporting a new, cleaner look. Check out this photo of Benintendi’s new haircut:

Benintendi on new short-hair look: 'It's a lot easier.' Same. pic.twitter.com/34DTnL1a8e — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) January 18, 2018

He definitely looks like a completely different person.

Here are a couple more angles:

The Benintendi flow is gone. pic.twitter.com/57K0mzqJDB — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 18, 2018

Andrew Benintendi cut his hair. Cora’s assessment: “Very sharp. Very clean.” pic.twitter.com/KlqVR99ssl — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) January 18, 2018

Pretty fresh, Benny.

Now, is it possible Benintendi grows his hair back out before next season? Absolutely.

But for now, it appears like the Red Sox’s outfield dances will look a bit different in 2018.