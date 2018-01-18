Boston Red Sox

Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Looks Totally Different With New Haircut

by on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 4:42PM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox fans are used to seeing Andrew Benintendi’s hair flowing outside his hat or helmet.

But — for the time being, at least — those days are over.

The Red Sox outfielder was back in New England on Thursday, and he arrived sporting a new, cleaner look. Check out this photo of Benintendi’s new haircut:

He definitely looks like a completely different person.

Here are a couple more angles:

Pretty fresh, Benny.

Now, is it possible Benintendi grows his hair back out before next season? Absolutely.

But for now, it appears like the Red Sox’s outfield dances will look a bit different in 2018.

