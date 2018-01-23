This Photo Of Bill Belichick With A Mustache Will Blow Your Mind

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

“The Two Bills,” a new documentary from ESPN’s “30 for 30,” is a fascinating look inside the long-standing and, at times, tumultuous relationship between two of the greatest coaches in NFL history: Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells.

The film features a rare joint interview with Belichick and Parcells, as well as sit-downs with several of their former players and assistants and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

It also features a clip of a young Belichick sporting … wait for it … a mustache! Yes, a mustache!

As @ZackCoxNESN just mentioned, here's Bill Belichick with a mustache. I had to rewind it when I first saw it to make sure I really saw what I thought I saw. pic.twitter.com/aqFGdOT6ZT — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 23, 2018

“The Two Bills” doesn’t premiere until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, but we wouldn’t be doing our duty as a reputable media outlet if we didn’t share this astounding image with you.

Belichick, who has been clean-shaven for most of his 43 years as an NFL coach, is preparing to participate in his eighth Super Bowl as a head coach and his 11th overall. The Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday in Minneapolis.