Tom Brady Details Plan To Protect Super Bowl Jersey If Patriots Win

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady hopes the end of Super Bowl LII on Sunday is similar to the ending of Super Bowl LI minus one thing.

After the New England Patriots’ historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium last February, Brady had his Super Bowl jersey stolen from the New England locker room. But the 40-year-old quarterback has a plan to make sure that won’t happen Sunday in Minneapolis.

If the Patriots win, that is.

“I am taking it with me, man … if we win,” Brady said, USA TODAY Sports. “If we lose I am throwing it in the garbage, and if we win I am taking it. So hopefully we win.”

Brady’s Super Bowl LI and his Super Bowl XLIX jersey eventually was recovered in Mexico last March and returned to the quarterback.

Hopefully, Brady keeps his jersey, and his special “recovery” glove, close to him if the Patriots defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But get ready to dumpster dive if the Eagles pull off the upset.