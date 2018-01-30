Tom Brady Wearing Special ‘Recovery’ Glove On Injured Throwing Hand

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady’s got a new kind of glove.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s injured throwing hand was all the talk in the leadup to their AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the status of Brady’s hand will continue to be a huge focal point in the buildup to the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Brady reportedly had the 12 stitches removed from his throwing hand, he continues to wear a glove in order to both protect it and heal it.

Wait, what?

That’s right, Brady explained Tuesday that Under Armour made him a special glove for his hand that is supposed to help it recover. He also noted that his hand isn’t 100 percent just yet.

“My hand? It’s getting better,” Brady said, per MassLive. “It’s not quite where I want it to be, so I’m just trying to protect it the best way I can. Obviously, it’s a very important part of my body, for a quarterback, so I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday. So Under Armour just made (the glove) for me, it’s a great glove. It’s got a lot of recovery in it. It’s what I needed.”

The world got its first look at Brady’s injury after the Patriots’ win over the Jags. The 40-year-old quarterback suffered the injury making a handoff to running back Rex Burkhead in practice on Jan. 17.

Brady didn’t seem to be affected by the cut during his second-half domination of the Jaguars, but until the hand is 100 percent it will continue to be a topic of conversation in Minneapolis.