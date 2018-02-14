Champions League: Liverpool Routs Porto On Sadio Mane’s Hat Trick

Photo via Liverpool FC

A performance of stunning ruthlessness saw Liverpool run out as a 5-0 winner in its UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with FC Porto on Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao.

Sadio Mane was the headline act for the Reds — the No.19 notching a brilliant hat-trick — while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet, as Jurgen Klopp’s team took a huge step toward the quarterfinals.

Mane and Salah, who reached the landmark of 30 goals for the season with a piece of breath-taking improvisation, struck before the half-hour mark to put Liverpool in charge.

And evidently not content with a two-goal lead to defend at Anfield next month, the Reds went on to add three more after the break.

Mane and Firmino both rounded off rapier-like forward thrusts with aplomb, before the Senegalese rifled home his third of the evening from distance with five minutes remaining.