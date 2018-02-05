Here’s A Look At Tom Brady’s Injured Throwing Hand During Super Bowl LII

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

It appears Tom Brady’s injured hand has come a long way.

The New England Patriots quarterback initially sustained the injury days before the AFC Championship Game. While Brady didn’t seem to be bothered by the cut during the Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he played with back tape around the base of his hand to cover the stitches.

This now-famous tape, however, was nowhere to be found in Super Bowl LII. Here’s a look at Brady’s hand ahead of New England’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles:

Tom Brady hand update 👀: pic.twitter.com/27SxqzQyTj — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2018

Looks good.

Brady admitted during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night that his hand injury still wasn’t where he would have liked it to be, but it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that the 40-year-old QB made great progress leading up to the big game.