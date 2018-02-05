Patriots Break Streak, Score During First Quarter Of Super Bowl LII

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The eighth time is a charm.

The New England Patriots are used to the bright lights of Super Bowl Sunday, but they accomplished something during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadephia Eagles that they had never done in the big game: score in the first quarter.

That’s right, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had been 0-for-7 in first quarter points before Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at three.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Nick Foles hit Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard score on the ensuing drive to give the Eagles the lead.