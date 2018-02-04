Malcolm Butler Benched By Patriots To Start Super Bowl LII

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

MINNEAPOLIS — New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler stayed on the sideline for the entire first drive of Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots started cornerback Eric Rowe over Butler to begin the game. The Philadelphia Eagles marched down the field while quarterback Nick Foles completed two passes on three targets at Rowe for 32 yards. Rowe broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on third and goal to force a field goal.

Butler, the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX hero, missed Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday with an illness. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Butler is an undersized cornerback, while Rowe is 6-foot-1. The Eagles mostly use three receivers over 6 feet.

Butler started 15 of 16 regular season games and both postseason matchups.