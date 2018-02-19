Here’s Red Sox’s Projected Lineup After Reported J.D. Martinez Signing

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox’s batting order was in dire need of some pop, and it appears the ball club addressed the issue head-on Monday.

The Red Sox reportedly have agreed to a five year, free-agent deal with J.D. Martinez worth $110 million. Martinez has been tied to Boston in rumors since the start of the offseason, and after months of negotiations, it looks like president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski got his man.

Martinez will be a welcome addition to a lineup that struggled to hit the long ball and with runners in scoring position last season. Considering his above-average power and high contact rate, Martinez effectively is a shoe-in for the middle of the Sox’s batting order.

So, how will the rest of Boston’s lineup shape up with Martinez reportedly now in the fold? Here’s a projected starting nine:

RF Mookie Betts

LF Andrew Benintendi

SS Xander Bogaerts

DH J.D. Martinez

1B Mitch Moreland/Hanley Ramirez

3B Rafael Devers

2B Eduardo Nunez

C Christian Vazquez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

This lineup, of course, is a mere projection and likely will change on a nightly basis. New manager Alex Cora will have tough decisions to make for positions with added depth, and Dustin Pedroia is expected to reclaim his spot at second base once he returns from injury.

You can mix and match this lineup until you’re blue in the face, but no matter how you set it, the order will feature a very talented bunch from one to nine.