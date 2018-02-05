Josh McDaniels Does Nothing To Quiet Rumors He’s Staying With Patriots

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

It would be difficult to count how many times the words “Josh McDaniels is expected to leave for the Indianapolis Colts” has been typed in recent weeks. Now there are murmurs the offensive coordinator could stay with the New England Patriots in 2018.

McDaniels did nothing to quiet them Sunday after losing Super Bowl LII 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McDaniels was asked if he was going to leave for the Colts.

“I’m not going to talk about that tonight,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels was asked if he was going to stay on board with the Patriots.

“I’m not going to talk about that tonight,” he said again.

There are similar murmurs — it’s tough to call them reports — that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could retire. Perhaps these murmurs could be connected. Maybe they’re simply murmurs. All of this speculation might look silly if McDaniels is announced as Colts head coach Monday.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was similarly non-committal when asked if he was leaving for the Detroit Lions. But Patricia was less aggressive in his response.

“Right now, it’s all about the game and Philly and, obviously, the disappointment and the outcome here tonight,” Patricia said.