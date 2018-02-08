New York Columnist Has Wild Idea On How Malcolm Butler Can Spite Bill Belichick

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Malcolm Butler cannot possibly be happy about being benched in the Super Bowl LII, and all signs are pointing toward him bolting in a New York second once free agency begins.

So where could he end up?

Well, New York Daily News Columnist Manish Mehta has one suggestion: How about the Jets?

While the New York Jets likely will be looking for a little defensive back help this offseason, it’s not for that reason Butler should sign, according to Mehta. Instead, it would be sticking it to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for benching him in the biggest game of the season.

“What better way for Butler to exact revenge for his inexplicable Super Bowl benching than by sticking it to Bill Belichick twice a year as a member of the team that the Hoodie despises? It would be perfect,” Mehta wrote.

“Oh, and it just so happens that Gang Green is looking to add two starting cornerbacks this offseason. The Jets would love to sign Mo Claiborne and add another piece in the secondary (via free agency or draft). Truth be told, the master plan would be to add a true No. 1 cornerback alongside Claiborne. Finances aside, Buster Skrine would be the ideal slot corner for them.”

Mehta then wraps up his point by saying:

“There are a few quality free-agent corners on the market. Will the Jets have interest in Butler?

“Come on. We all know the answer to that.”

It certainly isn’t impossible that Butler would end up with the Jets, but spite is a pretty ridiculous reason to sign a contract. Sports are wild though, so never say never.

Also, given Butler likely will be looking to get paid a fair amount this offseason, we’re thinking spite may not be his top consideration when it comes to inking a new deal.