Pennsylvania Brewery Trolls Patriots With New Cleverly Named Beer

Super Bowl LII MVP isn’t the only honor Nick Foles has received as a result of the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset victory over the New England Patriots.

In honor of the Eagles quarterback’s hero performance against the Patriots, the Pennsylvania-based Iron Hill Brewery decided to rename one of its in-house beers, which apparently has a special ingredient.

Beer maker @IronHillBrewery, which has seven establishments in Pennsylvania, has a new name for its Belgian pale ale previously called “Fool’s Gold.” This version, they say, is “brewed with New England tears.” pic.twitter.com/5YxFaledIV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 15, 2018

Foles certainly struck gold against New England, throwing for 373 yards with three touchdowns to help Philadelphia win its first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

And if Foles ever finds himself in an Iron Hill Brewery, we have a feeling his tab will be covered.