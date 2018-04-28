Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 1 Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning resume their quests for the Stanley Cup on Saturday.

Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena, and you can bet the Tampa crowd will be fired up to cheer on their top-seeded Bolts.

The second-seeded Bruins, who needed seven games to extinguish the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round playoff series, come in as slight underdogs against the Lightning. But the Black and Gold almost always play well against Steven Stamkos and Co., and are well rested after a couple days off.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning Game 1 online:

When: Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports