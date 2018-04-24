Ex-Patriot Damien Woody Shares Touching Story About Bill Belichick

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick generally is considered one of the grumpiest individuals not just in the NFL, but also in all of sports.

The New England Patriots head coach does have a soft side, however.

In a piece published by Boston Sports Journal’s Chris Price on Tuesday, ex-Patriots center Damien Woody shared a touching anecdote about his former coach. Woody, whose weight issues gained national attention when he appeared on “The Biggest Loser,” once reached out to Belichick for assistance and getting his weight under control.

And, well, The Hoody went above and beyond.

“Everyone always hears stories of Bill as a brutal dictator or Bill is tough to play for,” Woody told Price. “But there are a lot of stories about how Bill would help guys behind the scenes.

“I really haven’t told this story, but I had a weight problem, and Bill helped me. He sent me to North Carolina for like three weeks, and the team paid for it. They paid for everything. I just went down there and solved some of my issues, and I’m forever grateful to him for that.

“Whether it was Bill or Mr. Kraft, there are a lot of stories like that.”

Good stuff.

As Woody said, we’ve all heard stories of Belichick being too hard on his players (thanks, Danny Amendola). But it’s important to remember that there’s much more to Belichick than meets the eye.