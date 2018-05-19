2018 Preakness Stakes Results: Justify Wins, Keeps Triple Crown Hopes Alive

Photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports

Justify will compete for horse racing’s triple crown at the Belmont Stakes in two weeks after winning Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Justify was the favorite coming into the Preakness after a dominant victory at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

Good Magic kept up with Justify for nearly the entire race at Pimlico before Justify pulled away at the end, although you could barely tell due to the foggy/rainy conditions at the track.

Kentucky Derby ✅

Preakness ✅

Belmont 🔲 Justify is just one win away from the #TripleCrown! Watch the full #Preakness race replay, presented by @rocketmortgage. pic.twitter.com/mNzS6NjZZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 19, 2018

The last triple crown winner was American Pharoah in 2014. That horse was trained by legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who’s also working with Justify.

The running of the Belmont Stakes will take place June 9 in Elmont, N.Y.