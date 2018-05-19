Preakness Stakes 2018 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results For 143rd Race

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes was foggy and muddy, but one racehorse is a step closer to winning the Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify beat out Good Magic and Bravazo at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, M.D. to secure his fifth win in as many races. What’s even more impressive for the three-year-old is the five wins all have come over the last three months.

Justify will compete for the Triple Crown on June 9 at the Belmont Stakes in New York.

Here are the payout results from the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes, via SB Nation.

Justify: Win ($2.80), Place ($2.80), Show ($2.60)

Bravazo: Place ($7.60), Show ($4.80)

Tenfold: Show ($6.80)