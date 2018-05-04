Cardinals’ Josh Rosen Leaves $300 Tip To Honor Former NFL TE’s Daughter

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh Rosen joined the sports world Thursday to participate in the #HugsFromHollyDay campaign.

The campaign honors Holly Heap, former NFL tight end Todd Heap’s daughter, who was tragically killed last year when she was accidentally hit by her father’s truck in their driveway when she was just three-years-old. After the accident, Todd and his family asked people to honor his daughter and, “share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness,” per NFL.com

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback, who was drafted 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, took his mom out to lunch and, as his act of kindness, left their waiter a $300 tip on a $94.50 bill as his random act of kindness.

#hugsfromhollyday My random act of kindness in Holly’s name was taking my mom out to sushi and tipping a little extra 😋

What did you do?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jjrSGSoLT7 — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 3, 2018

He marked the receipt with the hashtag before taking to Twitter to ask his followers what they would be doing in order to honor Holly, who would have celebrated her fifth birthday May 3.