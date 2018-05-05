Celtics’ Kyrie Irving To Appear On Wheaties Box As Himself, Uncle Drew

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyrie Irving now has accomplished something Tom Brady and Michael Jordan never have.

The Boston Celtics point guard will appear on a special edition box of Wheaties as himself and Uncle Drew — a character Irving played in a Pepsi commercial that will be turned into a full-length movie set for release June 29.

“It’s more or less a dream come true,” Irving told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “An opportunity afforded through really showcasing Uncle Drew, the movie, and then being able to be on Wheaties – The Breakfast of Champions. I’m just appreciative of the company, General Mills, and everyone involved in this whole entire process.”

He shared a first-look of the box on Instagram, while debuting his new sneakers, the Nike Kyrie 4, which come in a box that looks like the famous General Mills cereal.

Someone who’s excited for Irving is his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, JR Smith. Smith posted a picture of the Wheaties box on his Instagram account with the caption: “Good looking Young God!”

The 32-year-old also posted on his Instagram story a video of him opening the box, which featured a pair of the Kyrie 4’s, gifted to Smith from Irving.

This is just the second time an athlete has appeared on the front and back of the cereal box. In 2001, baseball Hall of Fame greats Kirby Puckett and Dave Winfield were featured on each side.