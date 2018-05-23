Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The C’s are 9-0 at home in the playoffs and have won 10 straight Game 5s at the Garden when the series is tied at two games apiece.

But the Cavs have the best player in the series, LeBron James, so Cleveland will have a real chance to take a 3-2 series lead back home.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs Game 5 online.

When: Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN