ESPN Predicts Patriots’ Top Storyline For 2018 Season; Do You Agree?

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been a weird offseason for the New England Patriots, yet expectations remain sky-high in Foxboro, where success is measured in Super Bowl wins and anything less than a Lombardi Trophy is considered a major disappointment.

So, what is the top storyline for the 2018 season?

ESPN asked its NFL Nation reporters to identify the stories that could define the season for all 32 teams, and Mike Reiss pointed to the drama hanging over New England’s legendary quarterback-coach tandem as the Patriots’ story to watch.

Here’s what Reiss wrote:

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s relationship: The most successful quarterback/coach partnership in the NFL hasn’t been together this offseason as Brady has remained away from voluntary work, sparking questions about whether all is well between Brady and Belichick after a season in which Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, had his access curbed at Gillette Stadium. Brady has said he is taking the time to be with his family and three children, while Belichick said he is talking only about the players who are present at OTAs. How big of a deal will this ultimately be to the team’s success?

It’s certainly notable that Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have been absent from organized team activities, especially given the Guerrero situation and Gronk mulling retirement earlier this offseason. But none of it will matter if the Patriots continue to take care of business en route to another AFC East title.

After all, there were reports of tension in New England last season, yet the Patriots still punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. It’s fair to wonder whether everything again is being blown out of proportion. The Patriots are a lightning rod, plain and simple.