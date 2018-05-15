Hanley Ramirez Has Best Reaction To Seeing David Ortiz At Red Sox-A’s Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

There was a special guest at Fenway Park on Monday night, and Hanley Ramirez couldn’t have been happier about it.

David Ortiz returned to his old stomping grounds to take in the series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. Big Papi was seated in a suite high above diamond, but he made his way outside to send greetings to his best buddy.

And Ortiz’s presence produced a vintage ear-to-ear smile from Ramirez.

When you spot your BFF. pic.twitter.com/BQxDwxfq8a — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2018

Hanley has been doing a lot of smiling this season, as the Red Sox have sat atop the American League East standings for the bulk of the campaign.