Kentucky Derby 2018 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results For 144th Race

The rain-soaked Kentucky Derby race Saturday at Churchill Downs will be remembered as Justify’s triumph.

The incredibly talented horse, along with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, cruised to victory after taking the lead at the third turn. Oddsmakers pegged Justify as a 3-1 favorite just before the event. He lived up to the lofty expectations by running a fantastic race.

Justify will resume his triple crown pursuit at the Preakness Stakes on May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

