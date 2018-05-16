Lakers’ Isaiah Thomas ‘Pain Free’ After Recovering From Hip Surgery

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas finally is feeling like himself again.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard announced Wednesday via Twitter he’s “pain free” for the first time in more than a year. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right hip in late March and has begun working out with hopes of returning to action with full force in 2018-19.

I haven’t been able to really workout & get better in over a year! Finally pain free. This is going to be fun!!! #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 16, 2018

Thomas originally suffered a torn labrum during the 2016-17 regular season but he gutted through it and helped the Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the current season started, and he didn’t suit up for the Cavs until January due to the injury. Cleveland shipped him to the Los Angeles at the trade deadline after just 15 games, and he played 17 more with the Lakers before ending his season prematurely.

Thomas’ next NBA move isn’t clear. He’ll be a free agent this summer, and the injury and surgery have cast doubt on his chances of receiving a mega contract offer.

But at least he’s free from pain and might be able to let his basketball ability write his next NBA ticket.