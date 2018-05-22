NFL Rumors: Here’s Where Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Are During Patriots OTAs

Photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played hooky Monday by attending another class.

The New England Patriots quarterback and tight end were nowhere to be found Monday or Tuesday for the team’s first two days of organized team activities at Gillette Stadium. So, where were they instead?

Right across the street, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Per source, both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski went for their usual treatments at TB12 yesterday. They were expected to do the same today, Day 2 of OTAs at Gillette a short distance away — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) May 22, 2018

The TB12 Sports Therapy Center, where Brady, Gronkowski and other Patriots players receive regular treatments from head trainer Alex Guerrero, is located in Patriot Place, the same complex that houses Gillette Stadium and the team’s practice fields.

It’s unclear if Brady and Gronkowski received their treatments at the same time the Patriots were practicing Monday, but if so, they were a literal stone’s throw away from their teammates.

OTAs are voluntary, so Brady and Gronkowski aren’t obligated to attend. Head coach Bill Belichick also downplayed their absences Tuesday (in typical Belichick fashion). But it’s certainly odd (at the very least) that the QB-tight end duo has yet to show at OTAs, seeing as they apparently don’t have much of an excuse not to be there.