Will Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Attend Patriots Minicamp? Robert Kraft Chimes In

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Your turn, Robert Kraft.

After Bill Belichick essentially ignored all questions about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski being absent from Tuesday’s organized team activities, it was Kraft’s turn Wednesday morning to address the status of his star quarterback and tight end.

Here’s what the New England Patriots owner had to say at Day 1 of the NFL Spring League Meeting in Atlanta, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is excited about being at minicamp… a confirmation that he’ll be there. On the relationship between Belichick, “nothing’s changed. Everything is good.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Rob Gronkowski will be there for minicamp, as well. Sounds confident in the outcome. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

So, there you have it. Brady and Gronkowski may not show their faces at Gillette Stadium for OTAs, but you should expect them to be there at mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 5 to June 7. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported the same takeaway.

Biggest takeaway from a chat with Robert Kraft this morning: Tom Brady will be at mandatory minicamp June 5-7, but doesnt sound like he’s showing up before then — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 23, 2018

Brady and Gronkowski aren’t required to attend OTAS, which are voluntary, and were two of 10 Patriots players absent from Tuesday’s session. It’s unclear what caused their absence Tuesday, but the quarterback-tight end duo reportedly got treatment at the nearby TB12 Sports Therapy Center instead of attending Monday’s OTA session.