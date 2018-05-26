Terry Rozier Tweets Perfect Message For Celtics Fans After Game 6 Loss

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Celtics fans understandably are anxious about Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Terry Rozier, however, is straight chillin.

Thanks to a dominant performance from LeBron James, the Celtics suffered a 109-99 Game 6 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The defeat sets up a do-or-die Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday, an event that will undoubtedly cost New Englanders incalculable amounts of fingernails.

But don’t worry, Celtics fans: Rozier has a simple message for you.

Don’t trip — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) May 26, 2018

Rozier has no reason to trip. He scored 28 points and notched seven assists in Game 6, and is heading back to TD Garden, where he’s played like an All-Star caliber point guard during the playoffs.

Still, we doubt his tweet will do little to relax Green Teamers once Game 7 tips off.