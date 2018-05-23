Why LeBron James, Cavs Wear Matching Suits To Road Playoff Games

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’ve been paying attention to the 2018 NBA playoffs, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been arriving at road playoff games wearing matching suits.

The Cavs are 3-4 on the road in the playoffs entering Wednesday night’s crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

LeBron James purchased each member of the team three matching suits along with various accessories, and the reason behind the matching Thom Browne suits is a simple one: togetherness.

“I think it just forms unity,” Kendrick Perkins said, via ESPN. “I think it shows togetherness — win or lose — with them on. Like, when you see when somebody sends out a text and says, ‘Hey, we’re wearing suit No. 2′ and you see everybody wear it, it kind of shows guys that they’re all in. I think it’s a good thing, man. I think it’s a good thing.”

James echoed the veteran center’s explanation for the wardrobe.

“It’s a great look for all of us to get off the bus like that and appear unified,” James said. “It’s all class.”

Browne told ESPN that James was trying to make a statement about individuality with the matching suits.

“LeBron was so supportive from the beginning of the cultural statement we wanted to make,” Browne told ESPN.com in an email. “His confidence and leadership in representing the power and individuality of the uniform is what makes him the true superstar and leader that he is.

“The way that LeBron and the team wore the clothing proves their confidence in being true individuals,” Browne wrote. “This should be inspiring to everyone and everyone should embrace seeing things differently.”

The social media posse has piled on the Cavs’ wardrobe after every loss, but expect James and Co. to show up to TD Garden in one of those three suits as they try to take a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics.