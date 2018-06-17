World Cup

Costa Rica Vs. Serbia Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

by on Sun, Jun 17, 2018 at 5:00AM
Costa Rica forward Marco Urena (21) and defender Johnny Acosta (2)

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Costa Rica’s soccer team is out to prove its last showing on the sport’s biggest stage was no fluke.

The Central American nation will begin its 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign Sunday when it faces Serbia in Group E. Costa Rica and Serbia are ranked 23rd and 36th, respectively, so fans should expect a tense and competitive game.

Costa Rica shocking reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup. Serbia didn’t qualify for the last World Cup and is looking to improve on its last appearance in the tournament, a group-stage exit in 2010.

Here’s how to watch Costa Rica vs. Serbia online.

When: Sunday, June 17, at 8 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

