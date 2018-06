Photo via Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports Images

Denmark got its 2018 FIFA World Cup journey off to a pretty good start.

They opened up their tournament with a 1-0 win over Peru, putting them in an early tie for the top spot in Group C.

They’ll look to continue to build upon that as they battle Australia, who lost a 2-1 decision to group-favorite France on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Denmark vs. Australia online.

When: Thursday, June 21, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO