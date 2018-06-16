France Vs. Australia Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

France’s soccer team will ease into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, at least on paper.

France will play Australia at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday in the teams’ first Group C game. As FIFA’s seventh-ranked team, Les Blues are among the 2018 World Cup favorites and heavily favored to beat the 36th-ranked Socceroos. However, sports teaches us anything can happen once the game begins.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Australia online.

When: Saturday, June 16, at 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO