Germany Vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

by on Sat, Jun 23, 2018 at 11:00AM
Germany defender Joshua Kimmich

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Germany must be worried Sweden is using their rivals as a source of inspiration.

The teams will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in their second of three 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F games. Having suffered a shocking loss to Mexico last Sunday, Germany must win or draw to preserve its hopes of defending its world championship. Sweden defeated South Korea in their opening game and can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Germany.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Sweden online.

When: Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

