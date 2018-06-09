Here’s Yodel Kid Mason Ramsey’s Pitch To Kevin Durant To Join Celtics

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

All signs point to Kevin Durant re-upping with the Golden State Warriors this summer, but that isn’t stopping one of the newest social media darlings from trying to get the star forward to switch uniforms.

Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey, who’s skyrocketed to fame as a result of his Walmart yodel video, is an avid hoops fan, especially of Kyrie Irving. As a result, Mason wants KD to flee the Bay Area and join Irving with the Boston Celtics.

“Hey Kevin Durant, I’ll give you a shoutout,” Ramsey said in a Twitter video. “I won’t get on to you, but one thing: You would win a lot if you swapped to the Boston Celtics. Now let me tell you, they’ve got Kyrie Irving and you’d have him and you two, you could be like the new All-Pro ‘Splash Brothers.’ You could whoop (Stephen) Curry’s butt. I mean, Curry’s cool. So is Klay (Thompson), I love Klay. But I love Kyrie, too. And when you swapped, it broke my heart.”

Enticing pitch, Mason, but after winning back-to-back NBA championships and Finals MVP awards with the Warriors, we have a feeling Durant won’t be parting ways with Golden State.