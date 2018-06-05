NFL Rumors: Eagles QB Carson Wentz Could Return For Week 1 Vs. Falcons

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz already was going to be in attendance when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2018 NFL season Sept. 6 with the unveiling of their Super Bowl LII champions banner and a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But now it’s looking more possible that Wentz, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last year, actually could play that night, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Some non-White-House Eagles’ news from @mortreport, who normally sounds cautious on injury timelines. But now, based on what he’s hearing, @mortreport said on ESPN’s NFL Live that he is “starting to believe that Carson Wentz is going to be ready for the opener.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2018

Wentz was putting up MVP numbers before his injury, and he was unable to be a part of the Eagles’ run to their first championship.

But there’s no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia despite backup QB Nick Foles’ impressive playoff performance.

Wentz is expected to start when healthy, but if he can’t go Week 1, the Eagles should feel confident in their chances of a strong start to the campaign with Foles at the helm.