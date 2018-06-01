NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has Not Been At Gillette Stadium During Patriots OTAs

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Turns out Tom Brady actually may not have been in Foxborough during Patriots OTAs.

A report Friday morning suggested that the New England quarterback has been spending time throwing with receiver Julian Edelman at the Gillette Stadium bubble on a “semi-regular” basis, but a new report is refuting that notion.

While the practice sessions with Edelman reportedly have taken place, it has been at different points of the offseason, not during OTAs, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

While Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have thrown together in the bubble at Gillette this offseason, I’ve been told Brady has not been at the bubble or TB12 during OTAs. Brady didn’t want the optics of being at or near Gillette while teammates were practicing. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 1, 2018

Brady’s absence from OTAs so far has turned heads, especially given how highly he has spoken of them in the past as a key way of preparing for the season.

Whether he actually has been at Gillette or not lately, he is expected to be at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp from June 5 to June 7.