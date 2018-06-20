Portugal Vs. Morocco Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

Portugal needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick to draw with Spain in their first Group B game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. They probably won’t need a similar performance from Ronaldo to beat Morocco, who sit at the bottom of the group standings after a 1-0 loss to Iran.

Morocco is in must-win mode if it wants to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. Morocco’s final game of the group stages is against Spain.

Here’s how to watch Morocco vs. Portugal online.

When: Tuesday, June 20, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO